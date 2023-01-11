Govt school girls shine in Rashtriya Kala Utsav

Jalandhar, January 10
Two students from Shaheed Lala Jagat Narayan Government Girls’ Senior Secondary Smart School, Nehru Garden, have brought laurels to the school by winning prizes in the Rashtriya Kala Utsav held in Bhubaneshwar from January 3 to January 7.
As the students returned to the campus on Tuesday, they were welcomed by the district education officials, the school staff and the students. Mehakpreet Kaur, a student of Class XII, got the third position in indigenous toy making while Kum Kum, also of Class XII, bagged the third position in solo folk singing. Various contests were held at the national event in which students from across India participated.
Among those who received the girls at the campus were District Education Officer Gursharan Singh, Deputy District Education Officer Rajiv Joshi, District Nodal Officer Dinesh Sharma and school principal Gurinderjit Kaur.
