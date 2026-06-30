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Home / Jalandhar / Govt school students to get free accidental insurance cover

Govt school students to get free accidental insurance cover

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Our Correspondent
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:36 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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In a major relief for school students, the Punjab Government has decided to provide free accidental insurance cover to all students studying in classes I to XII at government schools. The School Education Department has issued fresh instructions to all District Education Officers and school heads to ensure that every eligible student is covered under the Group Personal Accident Policy.

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The insurance scheme will provide 24-hour protection against accidents and natural disasters. The government will bear the entire cost of the policy, ensuring that no student is left out of the benefit.

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Under the policy, a compensation of Rs 50,000 will be given in case of accidental death or permanent total disability, including the loss of both limbs or eyes. If a student loses one limb or an eye in an accident, financial assistance of Rs 25,000 will be provided.

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The scheme also covers medical expenses of up to Rs 5,000 for treatment following an accident. In addition, students can claim up to Rs 5,000 for purchasing essential assistive devices such as wheelchairs, artificial limbs or crutches by submitting valid bills.

In case of accidental death, the family will also receive Rs 2,000 for transportation of the body and funeral expenses.

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The Directorate of School Education has directed all school heads to widely publicise the scheme among students and parents. For claims, documents such as a post-mortem report and death certificate, or a disability certificate issued by a government hospital, will be mandatory.

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