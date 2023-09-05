Govt school teacher sets an example

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, September 4

Parminder Singh, a teacher at Government Primary School, Jakopur Khurd, Lohian, has emerged as a beacon of hope amidst the recent devastating floods. His extraordinary efforts have not only brought relief to flood-affected victims but have also left an indelible impact on the lives of school students in Lohian block.

Despite his own school being at a considerable distance from the flood-affected areas, Parminder, after his regular school hours, took on the task of assisting those affected by the floods in neighbouring villages. In the hour of crisis, he helped in coordinating relief efforts, providing essential supplies, conducting disinfection drives, setting up medical camps, and ensuring that affected families received the much-needed support they deserved.

Parminder’s contributions didn’t stop there. As an educator, he recognised the paramount importance of continuing education for the students, despite the challenges posed by the natural disaster. He went above and beyond to create makeshift classrooms for affected students and provided them with learning material such as books, notebooks, stationery items, and school bags. Additionally, he extended a helping hand to teachers in affected schools, ensuring they had the resources necessary to keep young minds engaged in their education.

Parminder Singh acknowledged the crucial support he received from NGO Nadar Karam Sewa Dal, Lohian Khas, and the NRIs he was in touch with during this challenging period. He shared, “To entice students back to their regular classes, I initiated a programme to provide them with food, new school bags, books, biscuits, juices, and more.”

He said the initiative wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of his fellow teachers and NGO members, who rallied alongside him to make a difference.

Parminder expressed his determination to tackle the ongoing challenges, stating, “Four to five schools are still submerged under floodwaters in Lohian block, but once the waters recede, we will take charge of cleaning and restoring these schools,” he added.