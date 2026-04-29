Govt schools to add daily mental health period from April 30 to tackle stress

In an attempt to tackle the rising stress levels among students, the Punjab School Education Department has made it mandatory for all government middle, high and senior secondary schools to introduce a daily mindfulness programme from April 30 under Mission Samarth.

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The directive, issued by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on April 27, requires schools to set aside a 20-minute session at the start of each day exclusively for mindfulness activities. To implement this, the existing eight period time-table will be expanded to nine periods. Schools have been asked to spare the time by adjusting the morning assembly and reducing five minutes each from the last three periods, ensuring minimal disruption to academic teaching hours.

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The programme is designed as a structured, activity-based intervention rather than a theoretical exercise. Students will engage in a sequence of guided practices, including mindful breathing, reflection on thoughts and emotions, affirmations, visualisation and gratitude exercises. These activities will follow a standardised 12-step format outlined in a mindfulness booklet circulated to schools, along with activity sheets to maintain uniformity in delivery.

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According to officials, the sessions will be conducted by class teachers under the supervision of school heads. “The idea is to normalise conversations around emotions and equip students with simple tools to manage stress and improve focus within the classroom itself,” a educator in School of Eminence, Ladowali road, said.

The department has also put in place a clear implementation mechanism. At the block level, one nodal teacher and the school head from each school will undergo training conducted by Block and District Resource Coordinators using structured modules and presentations. These trained educators will then lead school-level sessions to train all teachers of Class VI to XII, ensuring that the programme is consistently delivered across classrooms.