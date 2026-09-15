Govt schools await mid-day meal funds amid shift of payment portal

Government schools in Jalandhar are yet to receive mid-day meal funds for May, July and August, even though the Punjab State Mid-Day Meal Society released the cooking cost and fruit funds on August 27.

The delay has occurred amid the department’s shift from the existing payment system to the new SNA-SPARSH (Single Nodal Agency-System for Payments, Accounting, Reconciliation and Settlement) portal.

Advertisement

According to an official letter, Jalandhar district received Rs 5.30 crores as cooking cost and Rs 46.97 lakhs as fruit funds for the period. However, teachers and mid-day meal workers said they are yet to receive the money, with bills of vendors piling up.

Advertisement

With funds unavailable, workers said they had been depending on local vendors for supplies on credit. Pulses, cooking oil, spices and fruits were among the items being procured this way. However, vendors supplying milk, curd, vegetables and cooking gas cylinders often demanded immediate payment, making it difficult for schools to meet their daily requirements.

Sukhdev Singh, a mid-day meal worker in Bhogpur block said, “We have not received any funds so far. For the past three months, we have been procuring ration from our own pockets. The department is asking us to generate the bills on the SNA- SPARSH portal, which is new for us and has led to challenges in getting familiar with the system.” Gurpreet Kaur, a school head in Alawalpur block, said officials visited the school on Monday to explain the portal. “They said the funds will be distributed in a day or two,” she said.

Advertisement

Officials said payments were earlier made through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) and were now being shifted to SNA-SPARSH (Single Nodal Agency-System for Payments, Accounting, Reconciliation and Settlement). They said IDs and passwords of drawing and disbursing officers had been created and training of Block Primary Education Officers, accountants, assistant block managers and data entry operators was conducted in Chandigarh on August 6. However, officials said vacancies among BPEOs and ABMs across the district had affected the training and transition at the school-level.

Sunita Rani, Assistant Block Manager handling mid-day meal funds in Jalandhar, said videos and modules explaining the bill generation process were shared with schools on Monday. She added that compliance with GST bills had been relaxed for the current billing cycle, while schools were being encouraged to procure ration from GST registered vendors. The mid-day meal scheme provides free cooked meals to students in government and aided schools to improve child nutrition and encourage attendance.