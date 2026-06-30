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Home / Jalandhar / Govt schools to become digital innovation hubs

Govt schools to become digital innovation hubs

Mission Raftaar to introduce AI, robotics, IoT in 425 schools across state

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:09 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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The Punjab School Education Department has launched Mission Raftaar, a major initiative to introduce modern technology education in government schools across the state. The flagship programme will initially be implemented in 425 schools, including 356 PM-SHRI Schools and 69 government senior secondary schools.

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According to the guidelines issued by the Director General, School Education, the mission aims to equip students with 21st-century skills in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. The programme will help students become creators and innovators instead of just users of technology.

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Under Mission Raftaar, students will receive practical exposure to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), robotics, cyber security and Industry 4.0. The objective is to prepare them for higher education, future careers and the fast-changing digital world.

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Each participating school will be developed as a digital innovation hub, where computer faculty will serve as technology mentors. Schools will also set up digital innovation and cyber safety clubs to encourage innovation and promote safe use of technology.

To ensure smooth implementation, District Education Officers have been directed to appoint district and school nodal officers within three days. The programme was officially introduced through an online orientation-cum-launch session held on June 25, which was attended by senior education officials and heads of all 425 selected schools.

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The Punjab Government believes that Mission Raftaar will strengthen the state’s education system by creating a modern digital learning environment and preparing students for future opportunities.

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