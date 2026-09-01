Govt schools to introduce competency-based learning for classes VI-XII

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, has directed all government schools, except PM SHRI Schools, to implement the Competency Enhancement Programme (CEP) for students of classes VI to XII during the academic session 2026-27.

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The initiative aims to promote competency-based learning and improve students’ conceptual understanding and learning outcomes. As per the revised question-paper pattern issued by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), 50 per cent of questions in examinations for Classes VI to XII will be drawn from the exercise question banks in textbooks, while the remaining 50 per cent will be competency-based questions designed to assess students’ conceptual understanding and application of knowledge.

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To familiarise students with the new examination pattern, subject-wise CEP worksheets based on the term-I syllabus have been prepared. The worksheets have been developed by subject experts, including State Resource Persons (SRPs). Teachers and students can download the worksheets by scanning the QR code provided in the SCERT notification.

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For Classes VI to X, worksheets have been prepared for major subjects, including mathematics, science, social science, English, Punjabi and Hindi. For classes XI and XII, the programme covers Punjabi, English, medical, non-medical, commerce and humanities subjects, including history, political science, economics and geography.

School heads have also been instructed to ensure that CEP material is prepared for other subjects offered in classes XI and XII, such as sociology, psychology, philosophy, music and vocational subjects, with the assistance of the concerned lecturers.

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The SCERT director has directed teachers to make mandatory use of the worksheets while teaching the relevant chapters during revision for the term-I examinations. The move is aimed at helping students adapt to the competency-based assessment system and prepare them for the revised examination pattern.