Govt schoolteacher sets an example

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, July 17
Kulwinder Singh, a head teacher from Government Middle School, Mundi Cholian, saved most of the important documents and records of the school before flood waters entered the village.
He loaded most of the items, including documents and records, of the school onto a tractor trolley and shifted these to a safer place. Even when the floods hit the village, he did not sit at home. He ensured that he visited all his students to know about their well-being. He even travelled to other flood-hit villages to access the situation.
He, along with his colleagues, reached the school premises early this morning and started cleaning the premises amidst malodorous smell, mosquitoes and flies.
Teachers started cleaning the sludge and filth on their own. “I cannot wait and sit. I will do whatever it takes to ensure that students come to the school and start their studies again,” he said.
“I did not want to close the school for another day now. I want to get things back to normalcy. It will only happen if we act accordingly,” the teacher added.
When the floods hit the area in 2019, Kulwinder did not shy away from entering the school premises and cleaning everything.
Apart from keeping in touch with students on phone to know about their well-being and needs, he was also sending them homework so that their studies were not affected.
“I am determined to clean this mess up in a day or two. I will seek help from others too if they are willing, but I do not want my institute to remain shut now,” he concluded.
Want to get things back to normalcy
I cannot wait and sit. I will do anything to ensure that students come to the school and start their studies again. I did not want to close the school for another day now. I want to get things back to normalcy. It will only happen if we act accordingly. — Kulwinder Singh, head teacher, Government Middle School, Mundi Cholian
