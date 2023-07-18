 Govt schoolteacher sets an example : The Tribune India

Govt schoolteacher sets an example

Saves institution records, other items; cleans slush, filth

Govt schoolteacher sets an example

Kulwinder Singh (yellow turban), along with other teachers, cleans the slush and filth at a government school at Mundi Cholian in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo:Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, July 17

Kulwinder Singh, a head teacher from Government Middle School, Mundi Cholian, saved most of the important documents and records of the school before flood waters entered the village.

He loaded most of the items, including documents and records, of the school onto a tractor trolley and shifted these to a safer place. Even when the floods hit the village, he did not sit at home. He ensured that he visited all his students to know about their well-being. He even travelled to other flood-hit villages to access the situation.

He, along with his colleagues, reached the school premises early this morning and started cleaning the premises amidst malodorous smell, mosquitoes and flies.

Teachers started cleaning the sludge and filth on their own. “I cannot wait and sit. I will do whatever it takes to ensure that students come to the school and start their studies again,” he said.

“I did not want to close the school for another day now. I want to get things back to normalcy. It will only happen if we act accordingly,” the teacher added.

When the floods hit the area in 2019, Kulwinder did not shy away from entering the school premises and cleaning everything.

Apart from keeping in touch with students on phone to know about their well-being and needs, he was also sending them homework so that their studies were not affected.

“I am determined to clean this mess up in a day or two. I will seek help from others too if they are willing, but I do not want my institute to remain shut now,” he concluded.

Want to get things back to normalcy

I cannot wait and sit. I will do anything to ensure that students come to the school and start their studies again. I did not want to close the school for another day now. I want to get things back to normalcy. It will only happen if we act accordingly. — Kulwinder Singh, head teacher, Government Middle School, Mundi Cholian

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Gurkirat Kirpal Singh is Punjab's new Home Secretary

2
Himachal

Fake diabetes, multivitamin medicines worth Rs 55 lakh for sale in Delhi, Haryana seized in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi

3
Punjab

Calling special Assembly session in June was 'breach of law', Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

4
World

Afghan famous singer Hasiba Noori killed by 'unknown gunmen' in Pakistan

5
World

Seema Haider sneaked into India out of love for Hindu man: Pak intelligence agencies

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sees red over release of SGPC bank account details by SAD chief

7
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

8
Nation

'United We Stand' is Opposition's slogan as leaders of 26 parties begin 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru

9
Nation

Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, her Indian partner Sachin questioned by UP Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad

10
Nation

Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to ‘paralyse’ Capital, SC told

Don't Miss

View All
Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

Top News

4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Poonch

4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Poonch

A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...

Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Australia pulls out of hosting

Australia withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games

Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...

Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to ‘paralyse’ Capital, SC told

Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to ‘paralyse’ Capital, SC told

Bench hints at referring Kejriwal government’s petition to C...

Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...

Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death

Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death

Chandy died on Tuesday morning


Cities

View All

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

Punjab govt releases Rs 27.77 crore grant for repair of rain-affected schools

Gulmohar Avenue residents tell Amritsar MC to stop misuse of infrastructure

Custodial death: PSHRC recommends Rs 3 lakh relief for family of deceased

Man found murdered in Indira Colony

~6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

Rs 6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

BTech student shot dead, friend injured

Murder FIR day after woman falls to death

PGI under strain: Nephrology Dept wants specialised staff as clinical load up 30% in 3 yrs

‘Hefty’ water bills irk Panchkula residents

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM, L-G to rise above bickering over DERC chief’s post

Delhi L-G VK Saxena defends sacking of 437 fellows in Supreme Court

Arms suppliers arrested with 15 pistols in Delhi

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

MP Mittal visits flood-hit Shahkot area, honours volunteers for helping needy

Flood fury: Barring 15, other schools reopen

Speed up relief work, Kapurthala DC tells officials

IMA delegation assures of help in tackling floods

Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

Health Dept conducts door-to-door survey

Giaspura Tragedy: Magisterial inquiry recommends sewer gas audit, training

Recently recarpeted portions of Hambran Road start peeling off

PPCB acts against factory making single-use plastic

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Patiala DC holds meeting on post deluge situation

Water supplied by MC safe, claims Patiala Admn

Residents start sit-in over dump on Sirhind Choe banks