Govt staff announce two-day pen-down strike from Nov 5

After observing a two-day strike earlier this month, ministerial employees have announced another round of protests, including a renewed two-day pen-down strike on November 5 and 6 to press for their long pending financial and service-related demands.

The Punjab State Ministerial Services Union announced the agitation programme at a state-level meeting in Moga on Saturday. The meeting was held under the leadership of state president Gurnam Singh Virk, general secretary Tarsem Singh Bhathal and state chairman Raghbir Singh Badwal.

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As part of the programme, employees will hold gate rallies across all districts on November 3. On November 4, they will burn effigies of the state government at district headquarters. This will be followed by a two-day pen-down strike on November 5 and 6 during which clerical employees will suspend official work.

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The agitation centres on several longstanding demands, including the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), release of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) installments along with arrears, revision of pensions and restoration of 37 allowances discontinued by the state government.

Employees alleged that repeated representations and protests have failed to secure concrete action from the government, prompting them to go on another strike.