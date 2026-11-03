Govt staff hold gate rallies across Jalandhar

Employees of various government departments in Jalandhar held gate rallies on Tuesday as part of a protest called by the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union against the state government, announcing escalation of their agitation over pending demands.

Union president Tejinder Singh Nangal, general secretary Vinod Sagar, chairman Zorawar Singh and Amarpreeet Singh Parmar said employees from all departments across the district will burn the effigy of the state government during a district-level gate rally planned outside the Deputy Commissioner's office on November 4.

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They announced that clerical employees will further observe a two-day pen-down and computer shutdown strike on November 5 and 6, bringing routine official work to a halt.

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The union leaders said the government had been ignoring their demands which include reducing the qualifying service period for promotion to Superintendent Grade 1, restoring posts abolished in the name of restructuring, filling vacant positions, increasing salaries, implementing the Old Pension Scheme and restoring various allowances.

They warned that if the government failed to fulfil their demands, it should be prepared to face intensified protests by employees.