Govt suppressing protest: DTF

Jalandhar, May 9

Union leaders today alleged that ahead of the Roadshow of CM Bhagwant Mann, the police visited their residence. The Democratic Teacher Front Punjab has condemned the move. "The government has been doing this everywhere which is not acceptable. Why can't they be questioned?," DTF president Vikram Dev asked.

Kulwinder Singh, president of the Front, said first the police visited his home and then his school."Instead of answering the questions of the people, the government is trying unsuccessfully to suppress the voices of the leaders questioning them by arresting them in their houses," he said.

The leaders announced to intensify the struggle against the government.

