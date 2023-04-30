Govt teacher held under POCSO Act

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 29

Tension prevailed in Mohalla Gobindpura when the news of an alleged telecast of an obscene film by a teacher in the classroom spread like wildfire. Irate residents and parents of the students raised the alarm and rushed to the school. They then went to the Satnampura police station to register their protest against the teacher.

SP Mukhtiar Rai pacified the protesters and later on the basis of a complaint lodged by a Gobindpura resident, Paramjit Kumar, the police arrested the teacher under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and the IPC.

The charges pertained to sexually harassing class VI students by displaying objectionable films on the LCD through his own mobile phone in the classroom of a Government Middle Smart School situated in Gobindpura locality, Phagwara. The arrested accused was identified as Rajeev Kumar, a resident of Satkartarian Mohalla, Phagwara.

The accused, on the other hand, is reported to have said that he was teaching the students on an LCD with the help of his mobile phone in the absence of a broadband, but suddenly a vulgar advertisement appeared on the screen and he immediately switched it off. Rai, however, said the police are investigating the matter.