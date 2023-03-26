Govt teachers 'under pressure' to increase students' enrolment

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 25

Government school teachers, principals, and headmasters in the district are feeling the heat from the Education Department as they are being pushed to increase the enrolment in their respective schools.

Edu Dept officials refute charge Reacting to the complaint by teachers, Education Department officials said there was no pressured for enrolments, and teachers were only being motivated to bring more students to government schools

In an official message, school principals, teachers and DDOs have been asked to enroll at least 15 students in senior secondary schools, 10 in high schools and five in middle schools during the campaign

Teachers claimed they have been also asked to ensure that only students from private schools or dropout students are registered, and no students from other government schools should include in the drive

Despite the Education Department claiming to have achieved one lakh admissions in a day, teachers have alleged that the education officers are being served notices by the State Education Department for failing to meet enrolment targets and in turn they are mounting the pressure on them.

Speaking anonymously, teachers have shared that the department has set targets for them, which they claim are unnecessary, and are putting pressure on them to admit students to government schools. They also alleged that the data being shared by the Education Department regarding enrolment is not authentic, and the real number of enrolled students will only be known once classes start.

They said in a message received from the DEO, Secondary, today, they were asked to hold a special campaign aimed at registering new students and updating the registration of existing ones in the e-portal.

In the message, they said the schools’ principals, teachers and DDOs were asked to enroll at least 15 students in senior secondary schools, 10 in high schools and five in middle schools during the campaign.

“The purpose of the campaign is to enable the district Education Department to complete the necessary formalities and achieve the enrolment target,” the teachers said, adding that they have been also asked to ensure that only students from private schools or dropout students are registered, and no students from other government schools should include in the drive.

Meanwhile, the move has caused unrest among government school staff, who believe they are being unfairly targeted for enrolment shortcomings.

“The pressure to increase enrollment comes amid the state government’s claims to improve the education system and make it more inclusive. However, we feel that the targets set by the department are unrealistic and are creating unnecessary pressure on us,” said a teacher.

When contacted, a few officials of the department said no teachers were pressured for enrolments; rather, they were only motivating them to bring more students to government schools. When asked about sending notices, targets and only private students and dropouts being enrolled, they refused to comment on the issue and said they were only following the orders of the higher authorities.