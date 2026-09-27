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Home / Jalandhar / Govt teachers’ union raises concerns over mid-day meal costs, warns of protest

Govt teachers’ union raises concerns over mid-day meal costs, warns of protest

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:41 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Students have their mid-day meal at a government school. FILE PHOTO
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The Government Teachers’ Union (GTU), Phagwara unit of Kapurthala district, has raised concerns over difficulties being faced by teachers and mid-day meal in-charges while implementing the PM Poshan (Mid-Day Meal) scheme in government schools.

The issues were discussed at a meeting of the union’s Phagwara unit, where members sought timely action from the Education Department and the government.

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According to union representatives, the scheme has been renamed PM Poshan, but the cooking cost has not been increased adequately in line with rising prices. The union demanded that the cooking cost be increased to atleast Rs 10 per child, stating that the existing provision is making it difficult to manage the meal programme within the available funds. Union representatives also said that teachers are, in some cases, having to spend money from their own pockets to ensure that meals are prepared and served to students.

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The union further alleged that schools have been receiving mainly dry ration for the past two to three months, while funds required for vegetables, spices, oil and fuel have reportedly not been released regularly. It also raised concerns about difficulties in converting school accounts to single nodal accounts (SNA) in several schools, which, according to the representatives, has contributed to delays in payments.

Another issue highlighted at the meeting was the procurement of supplies from local shops. Union representatives said that teachers or meal in-charges sometimes obtain provisions from nearby vendors on credit because proper bills containing GST details are not readily available at small shops. They stated that when payments are delayed, teachers and mid-day meal workers face financial pressure.

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The union also raised the issue of pending GST-related bills. It was stated that if outstanding grants are not released by 30 September and the problems concerning SNA accounts and GST bills are not resolved, the union may intensify its protest.

Representatives said that, in such a situation, schools could consider stopping the preparation of mid-day meals from 1 October, while describing this as a proposed course of action linked to the unresolved administrative and financial issues.

GTU Punjab assistant press secretary Jagraj Bhagat reportedly said that changing the name of the scheme has not addressed the practical difficulties faced by schools and teachers. The union called for adequate funding, timely release of payments and resolution of account and billing-related problems so that the meal programme can continue without teachers having to bear expenses personally. The meeting was attended by union office-bearers and members, including Phagwara tehsil president Parmjeet Singh Chauhan and other representatives.

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