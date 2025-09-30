DT
Home / Jalandhar / Govt Teachers’ Union provides aid to flood-hit families

Govt Teachers’ Union provides aid to flood-hit families

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Sultanpur Lodhi, Updated At : 04:20 AM Sep 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Members of the Government Teachers’ Union, Kapurthala, provide financial aid to a flood-affected person.
In a humanitarian gesture, the Government Teachers’ Union, Kapurthala, under the leadership of state president Sukhwinder Singh Chahal, has extended financial support to flood-affected students and a school cook from Government Elementary School, Mand Baupur.

Raj Kaur, a school cook whose house was swept away in the floods, received Rs 21,000 in aid. Another Class VI student, living in a dilapidated home, was given Rs 5,100.

Raj Kaur’s 20-year-old son told The Tribune, “There is no work these days after the floods. We are struggling a lot and have taken shelter in someone else’s home.”

Two other students, whose houses were completely destroyed, were each given Rs 11,000.

Union leaders Rashpal Singh Waraich and district president Sukhchain Singh Badhan said the union had been continuously supporting flood-hit students across the region. Earlier, the union distributed school bags to affected children.

The cases were brought forward by school in-charges Amandeep Singh and Yadvinder Singh Pandori, who highlighted the dire conditions of the students and the cook. Acting swiftly, the district committee approved immediate financial relief.

Union leaders also pledged to continue helping any school worker or cook whose home was damaged.

Adding to the relief, senior union leader Joginder Singh Amanipur, visiting from Canada, and Parminder Kaur, a teacher at Government Elementary School, Dadwindi, each contributed Rs 5,000 to the fund.

Teacher Yadvinder Singh Pandori expressed gratitude for the timely aid, recalling the union’s earlier contributions towards cleaning and maintenance during emergencies.

