Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, February 22

State Agricultural Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal today said the state government would bear the entire cost for the provision of canal water to farmers in the state.

The minister said while 20 per cent of this cost was earlier borne by panchayats, the state would now be incurring the entire cost for the provision of canal water to fields.

Responding to queries on the effect of climate change and increased weather on wheat crop, the minister said: “The state government won’t leave farmers in the lurch.”

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, State Cabinet Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats, Agriculture and NRI Affairs, today said this while announcing development works worth Rs 11.47 crore for the development of mandis in the district. The minister said a sum of Rs 126 crore would be spent on link roads and development of all mandis across Doaba.

While the provision for canal water at the tail end of canals and drains remains a key demand among farmers in the state and the region, the minister said: “We are already working on it. We are spending much on water provision. Earlier the state government bore 80 per cent cost of the provision for such water and 20 per cent had to be borne by panchayats. Several panchayats didn’t have funds. Now, the entire cost will be borne by the government. Due to this, no project will be closed. The decision has already been taken. Water will be provided as per the crop and will be ensured till tail end.”

Replying on a query regarding climate change and the changing weather affecting the wheat crop and its yield in the region, the minister said: “’Vatavaran’ (climate) has changed across the world. It had its impact here too. We will not leave the farmer in the lurch. We will work on this issue.”

Speaking on the issue of deaths in the state in 2021 due to pesticide content in water, the minister said: “During Basmati season, we received reports regarding pollution in water. We prohibited the use of 10 kind of pesticides. If it is still seen that any other pesticide is responsible for further pollution or it is harming people, we will take action.”

Speaking on industrial pollutants, the minister said: “The CM has already inaugurated a project to address pollution in Buddha Dariya, Ludhiana. We will rope in the industry to address this problem. The government is concerned about this issue.”

Stones laid

The minister laid foundation stone for development works worth Rs 2.29 crore at Maqsudan Mandi in Jalandhar. He said a sum of Rs 100 crore had been earmarked for works on mandis of the state for year 2022-23. He said of this Rs 100 crore, a sum of Rs 18 crore was being spent for facelift to Jalandhar-based mandis alone. The minister said the key works to be undertaken under the initiative include repair and maintenance of link roads, building of boundary walls, brick platforms, CC flooring, steel sheds, new kiosks and other public utilities. He said while the first phase began in Doaba on Wednesday, the second phase will also start soon.

Agri Dept issues advisory to farmers

While on one hand the agricultural minister on Wednesday said the government would not leave farmers hapless amidst unusual heat and reduced wheat yield in February, Dr Jaswant Rai, Chief Agricultural Officer of the district, on the same day issued an advisory to farmers to exercise caution amidst increased heat and be cautious against attack from aphids and yellow rust on their crop. While agri experts have already asked farmers to take to “light irrigation” amidst soaring temperatures, the agri officer’s advisory to farmers in Jalandhar also stated the same.

The advisory said, “Due to climate change, excessively warm temperatures are being witnessed in the month of February. Due to the increased heat, the yield of wheat crop may be reduced. The wheat grain might be affected due to heat wave. Farmers are advised to adopt light irrigation to protect crop from the affects of heat and two per cent potassium nitrate could also be sprinkled on crops. Farmers are also being cautioned that the heat might make crop conducive to attacks from aphids and yellow rust. They are advised to keep a check on their crop. They are also advised to use pesticides recommended by the agricultural university.”