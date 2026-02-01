Govts 'discriminated' against Punjabi: Speakers at Language Day Event

Advertisement

Babbar Akali Memorial Khalsa College Garhshankar, managed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, organised a special lecture to mark International Mother Language Day under Principal Dr Amandeep Heera’s leadership.

Renowned storyteller Ajmer Sidhu and noted academic Dr Keval Ram served as keynote speakers. The programme began as Prof Lakhwinderjeet Kaur welcomed the guests with saplings as tokens of respect. In her address, she underscored the mother tongue’s vital role in shaping identity and cultural roots, stressing that while all languages matter, preserving one’s own is the need of the hour.

Prof Saurav Dadri then introduced Dr Keval Ram, outlining his life and literary achievements to the students. Dr Ram discussed the mother tongue’s evolution, its growth challenges, and potential solutions. He noted that, although Punjabi is Punjab’s language, successive governments have discriminated against it in various ways—a serious concern. He called for collective efforts to promote Punjabi and raise student awareness.

Dr Kanwaljeet Kaur, Head of the Punjabi Department, urged extending respect for the mother tongue from families to society at large. She described such events as vital bridges linking youth to Punjabi, before introducing Ajmer Sidhu and his key contributions to Punjabi literature.

Sidhu urged students to cherish Punjabi while embracing other languages for intellectual growth. He warned against sidelining mother tongues, citing nations that prioritise native-language education, and pressed policymakers to foster it in schools.

Dr Kanwaljeet Kaur gave the vote of thanks with Prof Saurav Dadri conducting proceedings. Faculty present included Prof Kanwar Kulwant Singh, Prof Janki Agrawar, Dr Manbir Kaur, Dr Sangha Gurbakhsh Kaur, Dr Harvinder Kaur, Prof Ritu Singh, Dr Naresh Kumari, Prof Navdeep Singh, Prof Harpreet Kaur, Prof Narinder Kaur, Prof Baldeep Kaur and Dr Priyanka.

Prof. Lakhwinderjeet Kaur and others welcome the speakers with saplings.