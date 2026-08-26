Goyal opens Rs 14 cr irrigation project for 55 Banga villages

Minister for Mines and Geology, Land and Water Conservation and Water Resources Brinder Kumar Goyal today inaugurated a special project costing Rs14 crore to provide irrigation water to 55 villages of the Banga constituency in Nawanshahr.

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The minister said the project, prepared by the Canal Administration and PWRMDC under the Bist Doab Canal and Ground Water Division, Jalandhar, has cost Rs 14.01 crore. He said under the project, 46 pucca watercourses with a total length of 79.52 kilometre and 14 underground pipelines have been laid.

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Farmers in 55 villages of the constituency will benefit from the project. Earlier, 3,880 acres were under canal irrigation, which has now increased to 8,770.91 acres. Thus, 4,890.91 have received access to canal water for the first time.

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The minister said measures taken under the project would also aid groundwater conservation. A recharge scheme at the tail-end of the Kangror Minor and a new pond at the Banga Rest House are expected to recharge about 267 cubic metres of water into the ground.

He added that more than 22 villages had also been provided temporary outlets from distributaries, increasing canal irrigation coverage to 6,053.42 acres in Banga.

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Speaking on the occasion, Banga MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi appreciated the new initiatives of the government and thanked the Water Resources Minister for providing this important project to the Banga constituency.