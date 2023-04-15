Graduation Ceremony at dayanand

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Dayanand Model Senior Secondary School, Dayanand Nagar, organised a graduation ceremony.The students mesmerised the audience with their dancing skills. The students performed cat walk on the ramp Principal SK Gautam thanked all the dignitaries for showering their blessings on the kids.

Baisakhi Celebrations at IVy world

Ivy World School organised Baisakhi celebration. Baisakhi is an important harvest festival of Punjab that has religious value as well. Keeping this in mind, the school celebrated this day with fervour. The festival of harvest was celebrated to acquaint students with the cultural heritage of the state. Students looked happy in colourful traditional clothes. The importance of Punjabi culture was explained to children by showcasing a village scene. The motive behind the celebrations was to apprise the children of their rich culture and heritage. Activities such as kite making, poem recitation and public speaking were organised with the aim of helping children learn various aspects of the festival.

state Public celebrates BAisakhi

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, celebrated Baisakhi. The young learners of Nursery to UKG were dressed in traditional clothes and brought Punjabi food. A turban-tying competition for senior students was also organised. President Narotam Singh, vice-president Gagandeep Kaur and principal Savina Bahl wished the students healthy and prosperous life on the auspicious day of Baisakhi.

Birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand

DAV College’s staff council and student council jointly organised a special 51 kund havan on the college campus on the occasion of 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, the founder of Arya Samaj and Baisakhi. Principal Rajesh Kumar welcomed the visiting dignitaries. Chartered accountant and social worker Sudhir Sharma was the chief guest, Kundan Lal Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Dr Udayan, Salil Upal, Archana Oberoi, Kunwar Deepak, Naresh Sharma, Sanjeev Dhawan and Manish Khanna were the chief hosts.

Baisakhi at seth Hukam Chand

The festival of Baisakhi was celebrated in Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School, Sangal Sohal-Variana, with great fervour and enthusiasm. Students were taken to a gurdwara on the occasion. The students came dressed in traditional clothes. A special morning assembly was conducted and students were informed about the life history of Dr BR Ambedkar. Speech was delivered and poems were recited. Principal Priyanka Sharma wished everyone on Baisakhi and encouraged the students to remain attached with Indian culture and traditions. She told the students to inculcate the values of Dr BR Ambedkar in their lives.

Gurukul holds Baisakhi Celebrations

The festival of Baisakhi was celebrated with great enthusiasm in the Gurukul School. On the occasion, a cultural programme was organised which began with Saraswati Puja. The students danced on Punjabi folk songs and charmed the hearts of all.