Grain markets to be upgraded

Nakodar, February 23
Punjab Agriculture and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Wednesday that infrastructure at grain markets in the Doaba region would be upgraded and modernised as good markets are very important for agriculture in the state. Inaugurating development works at four grain markets in Nakodar, Sarihn, Kot Badal Khan and Mithrra villages, Dhaliwal said the development of grain markets in Punjab is the top priority of the state government.
He said Rs 6.80 crore would be spent on the modernisation of grain markets in Doaba and laid the foundation stone for their cement/brick flooring at some places.
Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Maan accompanied Dhaliwal.
