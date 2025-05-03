Grand marathon against drugs in Nawanshahr

A grand marathon was organised by the administration as part of the ‘War on Drugs’ campaign to make people aware about the ill-effects of drugs.

In this marathon organised from ITI Ground, Nawanshahr, officers of various departments, employees, students, teachers, players, village panchs, sarpanchs, members of youth clubs, volunteers, and district residents participated in large numbers and took the pledge to play a leading role in the fight against drugs and also did their duty to create awareness about the ill-effects of drugs.

The marathon, which started at 6.30 am, passed through Raja Hospital, Baradari Bagh, Government Rehabilitation Centre and Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk and ended back at ITI Ground. Throughout the marathon route, a specially prepared vehicle with audio system and awareness banners gave a message to make the district drug-free.

MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi said the government is connecting the youth with sports and other constructive activities for a healthy and prosperous Punjab and employment opportunities are being created on a large scale.

Deputy Commissioner Ankurjit Singh said the main purpose of this marathon is to make the youth aware about the ill-effects of drugs and also to increase the participation of society in the war against drugs. He called upon all of them to join hands and fight against drugs.

SSP Dr Mehtab Singh said the police have launched a major campaign under the ‘War on Drugs’ which will be completed soon.

The winners of the marathon were honoured with gifts. Apart from this, saplings were distributed to all participants.