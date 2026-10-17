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Home / Jalandhar / Grand welcome awaits hockey stars as Jalandhar readies for Asian Champions Trophy

Grand welcome awaits hockey stars as Jalandhar readies for Asian Champions Trophy

Indian men’s team to arrive in Jalandhar on October 18

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:15 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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An event management team has also been engaged to ensure adequate food arrangements for spectators. Representative image: iStock
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Jalandhar is gearing up to host the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament from October 27 to November 2.

Nearly 280 rooms across 10 hotels booked to accommodate international teams, players and support staff, Nitin Kohli, president of Hockey Punjab, said, adding that the arrangements were being made to ensure a smooth stay for the participating teams.

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The Indian men’s hockey team will arrive in Jalandhar on October 18 for a training camp. The Indian contingent will stay at Bloom Hotel, with players expected to arrive individually.

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The other participating teams are scheduled to arrive in the days leading up to the tournament. Japan’s 23-member contingent is expected on October 22 and will stay at WJ Grand.

Malaysia’s 28-member contingent is scheduled to arrive on October 23 and stay at Fortune Avenue, while Bangladesh’s 21-member contingent is also expected to arrive the same day and stay at Ramada by Wyndham, Jalandhar. However, Bangladesh’s flight details and arrival time are yet to be confirmed.

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Korea’s 24-member contingent is scheduled to arrive on October 24 and stay at Golden Tulip, while China’s 28-member contingent is expected to arrive the same day and stay at Hotel Ambassador.

An event management team has also been engaged to ensure adequate food arrangements for spectators. Dedicated transport facilities will be provided to the international teams to ensure smooth movement during the tournament.

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