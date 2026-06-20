Grand welcome for BJP chief Nabin in Jalandhar

BJP national president Nitin Nabin was accorded a grand welcome in Jalandhar on his maiden visit to the city as part of a three-day Punjab tour ahead of the Assembly elections.

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Party workers greeted him with flower showers, festoons, crackers, tricolour balloons and the beats of nagadas, creating a celebratory atmosphere.

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Bhangra performances kept workers energised as they gathered from early evening, awaiting his arrival.

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Nabin, accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Tarun Chugh and state president Kewal Dhillon, greeted supporters while standing atop his open SUV amid a shower of petals.

He later led a roadshow from Shri Ram Chowk to Valmiki Chowk in an open vehicle decorated with marigolds and cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Senior leaders, including KD Bhandari, Manoranjan Kalia and Sarabjit Makkar, joined the procession. A separate vehicle carrying a nagada, played by party leaders, preceded the cavalcade.