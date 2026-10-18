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Home / Jalandhar / Granite floor turns rough, Jalandhar store told to pay retired officer over Rs 82,000

Granite floor turns rough, Jalandhar store told to pay retired officer over Rs 82,000

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:12 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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A granite floor that allegedly began losing its colour and turning rough within months of installation has landed a Jalandhar marble and sanitation store in trouble, with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directing it to pay a retired government officer Rs 52,923, along with interest, Rs 20,000 in compensation and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.

The verdict came in favour of complainant Sukhwinder Singh of Vasant Avenue, who had purchased copper granite slabs worth Rs 59,033 from Lovely Marbles and Sanitation Store on Nakodar road in 2021. He noted that during the purchase, the store had assured him that the granite would become shinier with regular cleaning and carried a 10-year warranty against cracks, colour loss and loss of surface shine.

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However, after the granite was installed at his under-construction house, he noticed changes in its colour and texture, with the surface becoming increasingly rough and developing white spots. Singh alleged that the store's technician had acknowledged that the supplied lot was defective but no satisfactory solution was offered.

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In its defence, the store maintained that Singh had purchased economical, irregular granite and attributed the problem to improper installation, including the alleged failure to use a sealer and proper adhesive and grouting.

Rejecting the store's defence, the commission held it deficient in service for selling defective granite after accepting payment. In its final order, the commission led by president Harveen Bhardwaj and members Jyotsna and Jaswant Singh Dhillon directed the store to refund Rs 52,923 with 6 per cent annual interest from the date of filing the complaint until realisation, besides paying Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 10,000 as litigation expenses. The compliance is to be made within 45 days of receipt of the order.

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