Granthi among 2 held for murder

Hoshiarpur, May 7

The district police claimed to have solved the mystery behind the murder of a farmer three days ago. According to the police, the farmer was murdered by a Granthi and his accomplice due to enmity.

Addressing a press conference at the Police Lines here today, district police chief Surendra Lamba said on May 5, Jodh Singh, a resident of Mewa Miyani village, was murdered in the forests adjacent to the Beas river.

A team was formed under the leadership of SP (Investigations) Sarabjit Singh Bahia to investigate the matter. After a thorough probe, the police arrested the two suspects - Granthi Gurpal Singh, a resident of Mewa Miyani, and Himmat Singh, a resident of Samrae village in Gurdaspur district.

The SSP said during interrogation, the suspects told the police that Jodh Singh was unmarried and lived with the family of his brother Joga Singh. He said Granthi Gurpal Singh was a frequent visitor to his brother’s family. Jodh Singh used to oppose this and there were several quarrels between them because of which Granthi Gurpal Singh started harbouring a grudge against him.

When Jodh Singh was returning from the fields, the duo attacked him with a sharp weapon and killed him. The SSP said the police recovered two sharp weapons and the car used at the time of the incident from their possession.

