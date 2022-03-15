GREEN FINGERS: Their garden is a sight for sore eyes

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 14

Some people call their home “shanti van” (peaceful forest) and everyone in the family calls it “nature’s paradise”. Having three-sided gardens and hundreds of varieties of ornamental and fruit trees with a glorious pine tree swaying in the breeze, the green haven nurtured by Anil Bhatti and Renuka Bhatti is a sight for sore eyes, besides being a matter of envy for kids and relatives who have moved abroad and live in condos.

They are often praised by acquaintances who live in boxy apartments that their house is nothing short of a divine retreat.

Sunbathed in winters and cooled by the shade of scores of trees in summers, the house boasts of trees, some of them as old as 39 years.

While Prof Renuka Bhatti retired as head of the department of physics from HMV College in Jalandhar, her husband Anil Bhatti (IRS) retired from the post of Assistant Commissioner, Customs and Central Excise. They have two sons, who are IT professionals and settled in the US.

The front, rear and side gardens in their home have an array of petunias, salvia, pansies, easter lillies, dahlias, dog flowers and begonias, among other flowers. A line of 12 Ashoka trees makes it easily identifiable. Besides, the garden is also arrayed with pine tree, mango, jamun, papaya, guava, litchi, orange and tangerine trees.

The Bhattis also love to plant myriad palms — areca palms, raphis palm, spider palms, bottle palm and among others. A bunch of other ornamentals and aromatics — mini chandni, madhukamini, night blooming jasmine, thuja (morpankhi), aloe vera, curry leaves, mint and tulsi — grow in the garden.

Passionate about gardening and music since the days they were doing jobs, now the garden is their full-time passion with much of their time being spent on it.

Ever since they retired, breakfast and dinner in the garden have become a ritual. Sparrows, seven sisters, crows, black jays and mynas are winged visitors to their garden. At the time of the morning breakfast, crows visit the garden daily and they seem to insist them to share their biscuits with them.

Prof Renuka Bhatti says, “During breakfast, sitting amidst nature is a surreal feeling. Breakfast and lunch in the garden is a daily ritual now, especially since retirement. We feel a divine presence while sitting here.”

A rare pine tree in the garden is liked by passersby and neighbours.

Bhatti adds, “Pine trees have medicinal qualities. People ask us for pine cones. We have never let them go empty handed. The garden is our paradise. We eat here, sing hymns here and I practice music with my guitar here. My husband is adept at tending to plants. Our gardener, Pappu Yadav, is the head of gardeners at Khalsa College for Boys. He has really nurtured the garden and brings us loveliest of blooms.”

Prof Bhatti says she gets inspiration from the garden. “A spider palm had wilted, but it suddenly came back to life with its little fresh green shoots rejuvenating me. Plants are so resilient that they fight back. So should we,” she quips.