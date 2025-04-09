Grenade attack at ex-minister’s house sparks outrage, raises alarm over city’s law & order

Just weeks after a grenade attack rocked Raipur Rasoolpur village on the outskirts of Jalandhar, a fresh explosion at the residence of former BJP minister Manoranjan Kalia in the heart of the city has again brought the law and order situation under intense public and political scrutiny.

The latest incident, reported around 1 am on Tuesday at Kalia’s residence in Central Town — a busy and prominent locality — has raised serious questions about public safety. This is the third grenade attack in less than a month in the state, with two reporting in Jalandhar alone. The growing frequency of such incidents has stirred concern not only among opposition parties, which have slammed the state government for “failing to maintain order,” but also among residents who are now openly expressing fear and frustration.

“If someone can throw a grenade at the house of a former minister in such a prime location, what hope does a common man have?” said Suresh Verma, a shopkeeper in Central Town. “We are already dealing with vehicle thefts, daylight chain snatchings and armed robberies. Now these grenade attacks are making us feel like no one is safe.”

Many residents echoed similar sentiments, highlighting how frequent crimes — from burglaries to home break-ins — are fast becoming the norm in the city. “Everyday, there’s some news of robbery or assault. It’s like the criminals know they won’t be caught. These grenade attacks have just taken the fear to another level,” said Manjit Kaur, a local resident.

Despite police claims of cracking down on crime — with three police encounters already reporting in the Jalandhar Commissionerate since the start of the year — there seems to be little deterrence on the ground. Criminals, it appears, remain unfazed and continue to carry out attacks with impunity.

However, the police moved swiftly in the latest case. Within 12 hours, the police announced the arrest of two accused and revealed that the attack was orchestrated by an ISI-backed terror module. Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur said investigations are underway in coordination with central intelligence agencies to trace the network behind the attack.

“Security has been tightened across the city, especially at sensitive points like the bus stand, railway station and all major entry and exit routes,” she said, assuring residents of enhanced vigilance.

Yet, even with the arrests and heightened security, the grenade attacks have left a deep impact on the public psyche. Residents say that restoring faith in law enforcement will require not just swift arrests, but a comprehensive and visible strategy to prevent such incidents from becoming the new normal.