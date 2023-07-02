Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 1

Three persons have been booked by the Begowal police in Kapurthala for looting a grocer of Rs 1.70 lakh. Ajay Kumar Batra (53) who runs a grocery store at Tahli Chowk in Begowal.

The grocer was attacked by three masked men on a motorbike in Thursday and chased his scooter through the streets late in the night when Ajay was returning from his shop.

On Thursday night, Ajay closed his store at 9.30 pm and with the day’s earnings worth Rs 1.70 lakh in a bag with him, he headed out.

While Ajay was going to the doctor to buy some medicine, on turning from the market, three masked men on a bike began chasing him. They then brought their bike in front of his scooter. Panicked, Kumar turned his scooter, where the assailants further chased him. They then caught up with him and pushed him off his scooter. One of the men attacked the grocer with a datar (sharp-edged weapon) on his head - and trying to prevent an injury with his hand, Kumar received a deep injury on his arm and hand. The masked men then snatched away his bag with Rs 1.70 lakh cash and ran away. The grocer received eight stitches on his injured hand.

SHO of the Begowal police station Kirpal Singh said, “Three unidentified people have been booked under Sections 379 B and 34 of the IPC. The men have not been identified as of now. CCTV footage is being searched to ascertain their identity. The grocer has received minor injuries but he is otherwise healthy and is back to his shop.”