Grocery store found selling expired food products in Hoshiarpur raid

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 28

In a campaign being run by the Health Department against adulteration under the Mission Tandarust, Punjab, special raids were conducted under the leadership of District Health Officer Dr Lakhvir Singh

A food safety team, along with District Health Officer Dr Lakhvir Singh, took samples of jaggery and brown sugar at various places. Later, the team reached a grocery store ‘Singh Daily Needs’ in the residential area of Street No. 3 of Govind Nagar locality of Fatehgarh area and found expired goods kept for sale at the store.

The team found expired breads, orange drinks, soft drinks, spices and other food items, including packets of glucose, from the store.

There were a few items which had been expired for over a year, but were still kept on the shelves. Besides, there were food items, including pulses, which had no packing or expiry date.

When the District Health Officer inquired from the operator of the said store about the necessary registration and licence for selling food items under the Food Safety and Standards Act, he confessed that they sell milk, dairy products as well as groceries and other food items, but did not have the licence of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The District Health Officer also found the store to be in a bad shape with most of the items covered with dust. The store operator has been given a week’s time to obtain the necessary licence and get the cleaning work done, failing which the shop will be sealed.

Dr Lakhvir Singh said two samples of orange drink and loose semolina from Singh Daily Needs have been sent to the Food Testing Lab in Kharar for and an action will be taken accordingly after receiving the report in 15-20 days.