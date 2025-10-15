Ground report: 250-year-old transplanted banyan tree shows no regrowth; farmer plans legal action

Nearly a year after a 250-year-old banyan tree was uprooted and transplanted in Seham village of Nakodar to make way for an NHAI road project, there has been no sign of regrowth.

Advertisement

The tree originally stood on about 4.5 acres of land owned by farmer Balbir Singh, which was acquired by the NHAI for the Bharat Mala project. Singh, who launched a mass movement last August to save the tree from being cut down, now intends to move court over the issue.

Advertisement

Looking at the transplanted tree, the farmer feels misled by the local administration, NHAI officials, land acquisition authorities and horticulture experts who had assured him the tree would be scientifically relocated with its root system intact and would regrow. “Despite a good monsoon this year, not a single leaf bud has appeared on the trunk. I personally took great care by watering the tree with a motor pump. Horticulture officials have visited frequently, including yesterday, but could not give any assurance,” Singh said.

Advertisement

Several groups, including the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), Nihang organisations and city-based environmentalists, had supported Singh’s campaign to save the tree last year. However, officials cut it down around October.

Singh had selected the transplantation site within his own land, hoping the tree would remain a legacy for his children and grandchildren. “If the tree does not survive, there will be no memories, which is deeply disappointing,” he said.

Advertisement

He also recalled that his father and grandfather had rested under the tree’s shade after hard days of work. “My grandfather told me that the tree was probably planted by a Muslim family that lived here before Independence. It was the pride of our village and home to hundreds of birds, which lost shelter when the canopy was removed. Various cattle and small animals also used to rest under its shade,” Singh added.

Support for the cause continues from the village community, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), Nihang groups and environmental activists from the city.

Retired forest officials and environmentalists have visited the village to back Singh and promote the campaign on social media. Activist Jagdish Chander urged volunteers and NGOs to join the cause and called on people to visit the site to discuss alternate plans with the administration. The residents also appealed to Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Balbir S Seechewal for support.

Singh had told government officials, “I have no objection to my land being acquired. I am willing to offer more land for the project. My only request is that this tree be saved and the highway be routed around it. It would enhance the project’s beauty and become a landmark.” However, his requests went unheeded.

wuw