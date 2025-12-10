Hoshiarpur’s braveheart officer honoured with Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak

Hoshiarpur continues to shine on the national map with the remarkable achievement of CRPF 2 I/C Vijay Kumar, a proud son of Boothgarh village, who has been awarded the prestigious Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak by the Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi. This honour recognises his exceptional role in special operations and his exemplary service in various critical national assignments.

A dedicated officer with a strong academic foundation, Vijay Kumar completed his post-graduation from Government College, Hoshiarpur. Deeply committed to continuous learning, he is currently pursuing his PhD from Panjab University, Chandigarh, further strengthening his professional and academic repertoire alongside his demanding service responsibilities.

The Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak adds another milestone to Vijay Kumar's distinguished career. His service record reflects a blend of courage, efficiency, and humanitarian commitment.

One of his most notable contributions was during the Amarnath Yatra in 2018, where he played a key role in coordinating logistics and ensuring a safe and seamless experience for thousands of pilgrims. Working in close coordination with civil and police administrations, he meticulously arranged accommodation, guided pilgrim movement, and ensured their safe transit to onward destinations. His planning and precision were widely appreciated and contributed greatly to the successful conduct of the Yatra.

Beyond field operations, Vijay Kumar has also made a significant impact in welfare and organisational initiatives. While serving as Deputy Commandant (Welfare), Special Cell, CRPF Directorate, New Delhi, he worked tirelessly to strengthen support structures for both serving and retired members of the Central Armed Police Forces.

His contributions to the Bharat Ke Veer portal and trust have been especially noteworthy. Recognising the importance of honouring the sacrifices of the forces, he played an instrumental role in developing the logo of Bharat Ke Veer Trust, which today stands as a symbol of collective national gratitude.

Colleagues in the CRPF describe Vijay Kumar as an officer known for his discipline, commitment, and team spirit, someone who consistently leads from the front with resilience and unwavering dedication to duty. His achievements have brought immense pride not only to his family but also to Boothgarh village and the entire Hoshiarpur district.

As residents celebrate his accolade, Vijay Kumar's journey, from a village in Hoshiarpur to national recognition, stands as an inspiring example for the youth of Punjab. His story reinforces the message that perseverance, courage, and dedication inevitably lead to honour and recognition.

