Groundwater issue raised with Mann

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar May 17

When questioned about the concerns regarding depleting groundwater in Doaba and deaths of fishes in water bodies, CM Bhagwant Mann today said a regulator had been inaugurated recently at the Simbli village to ensure regeneration of water flow in the Chitti Bein.

The CM also said in order to save water and to ensure smooth irrigation for paddy cultivation, sowing of rice was being done in a staggered manner.

He said in the first phase, transplantation in the areas beyond the fence across the international border would start from June 10 and regular power supply would be ensured to farmers. He added that uninterrupted power from June 16 would be ensured in the second phase to Ferozepur, Faridkot, Pathankot, Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran.

Mann said in the third phase paddy transplantation would be ensured from June 19 in seven districts, including Rupnagar, SAS Nagar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Fazilka, Bathinda and Amritsar, whereas in the remaining nine districts of Patiala, Jalandhar, Moga, Muktsar, Hoshiarpur, Sangrur, Malerkotla, Barnala and Mansa paddy transplantation will commence from

June 21.