Guardians of governance

DC Ghanshyam Thori on Monday honoured 120 officers/employees here at the District Administrative Complex for their role during the recently concluded Assembly poll. The move came as a recognition to those who contributed immensely in ensuring a good conduct of poll in the district. The DC said the contribution of the entire team in completing this comprehensive exercise in the district in a smooth and hassle-free manner deserved a special note, thereby the administration has been appreciating all of them. He encouraged the officials to carry out their professional responsibilities in future with the same enthusiasm and passion. The officials reiterated their commitment to discharge their duties diligently in future as well.
