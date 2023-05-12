 Guest lecture at Lyallpur Khalsa : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

Guest lecture at Lyallpur Khalsa

Guest lecture at Lyallpur Khalsa

Students of St Soldier Institute of Engineering celebrate National Technology Day in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo



Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus (LKCTC) organised a guest lecture on the topic ‘Signalling in plants’. The speaker, Dr Neetu Sood, Associate Professor at NIT, Jalandhar, has done research in the field of microbiology and environmental biotechnology. Dr Sood explained the way plants response to various conditions with the help of experiments done by her team. She also emphasised the importance of electronics and AI on signalling in plants to tackle diseases, drought conditions etc to maximise growth and yield. Sukhbir Singh Chattha, Director, Academic Affairs, KCL Group, and Dr RS Deol, Deputy Director, KCL Group, encouraged the students to take part in workshops.

World Intellectual Property Day

GNA University observed World Intellectual Property Day. An expert talk by Dr Vinita Khanna, Assistant Professor, Department of Law, GNDU Regional Campus, was delivered. The objective behind the session was to inform about the various types of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). The resource person explained the basics of IPR and its different types – patents, copyrights, trademarks, design layouts as well as the scope. A total of 85 students and 10 faculty members participated in the seminar. A vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Yogesh Bhalla, Head, School of Natural Sciences.

Chess championship at DAVIET

The 33rd National Under-17 Open & Girls Chess Championship concluded at DAVIET in which 249 players from 23 states participated. Dr Sanjay Kapoor, president, Indian Chess Federation and Dr Sanjeev Naval, principal, DAVIET, were the chief guest and guest of honour. Dr Naval congratulated all the winners and complemented the efforts of the District and Punjab Chess Association for their efforts in promoting chess in Punjab. CM Mayank Chakraborty of Assam and Mrittika Mallick from West Bengal became the national under-17 chess champion.

Creativity fest at Kamla Nehru School

Kamla Nehru Public School hosted the ‘Innovation and Creativity Fest 2023’. The seven-day event commenced on May 4. Dr Manpreet Kaur, Assistant Professor at GNA Business School, was the chief guest. Approximately 1,300 students from Grade 1-12 are taking part in a diverse range of activities designed to showcase research, creative designs, problem-solving abilities and innovative ideas on UNO Sustainable Development Goal 16. Educators and students from Little Angel School, Kapurthala, Swami Sant Sant Dass School, SD Public School, Delhi and SK St Patrick School, Malaysia, took a virtual tour of the innovation and creativity fest which is aimed at preparing the students who are ready to face the AI world of tomorrow.

KG athletics meet organised

KG wing’s athletic meet was organised at SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga. The event was organized on the occasion of World Athletics Day. All the students from Nursery to Class II participated. The enthusiasm of the students was visible. Nursery students participated in balloon race, LKG in spoon race, UKG in hurdle race, Class I students in rag race and Class II students in ring race. The winning students were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals. Principal Ravi Sharma credited the success of the event to the school’s DPE teachers, Balwinder Singh and Jaspinder Singh.

Medical camp at Hindu Kanya School

Dedicated to World Red Cross Day, a medical check-up camp was organised at the local Hindu Kanya Collegiate School in collaboration with Civil Hospital for the healthcare of students in which 235 students were screened. Medical Officer Dr Yogesh Sehgal, pathologist Dr Shilpa and her team carried out blood group test, haemoglobin, height, weight and general examination of the students and explained the points of healthcare to the students. The camp was organised by the NSS department of the school. The doctors also briefed about the importance of World Thalassemia Day. Principal Dr Archana Garg said that the school will also maintain the health record of every student and the health report issued will also be given to the parents.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritsar blast video: SGPC releases CCTV footage, says staffers' prompt action helped crack blast case near Golden Temple; questions Punjab Police 'leniency'

2
Punjab

22 schoolchildren in Punjab's Nangal hospitalised as they complain of difficulty in breathing following 'gas leakage'

3
Nation

FIR against BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, wife Madhuri Jain, family

4
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: 1.1 kg explosive, radical literature seized from 5 arrested; Punjab Police probing motive, foreign links

5
Himachal

Preity Zinta visits Hateshwari temple with hubby, kids in Shimla's Jubbal; shares glimpses of her 'pahadi swag'

6
World

Pakistan Supreme Court declares Imran Khan's arrest 'illegal', orders his immediate release

7
Nation

Supreme Court refuses to reinstate MVA govt in Maharashtra; raps governor for ordering floor test

8
Nation

Delhi government has control over services except for public order, police and land, Supreme Court says on Delhi-Centre power row

9
Delhi

Delhi government removes Services secretary Ashish More hours after SC verdict

10
Punjab

Letter pieces in Punjabi found at Amritsar blast site

Don't Miss

View All
Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
Business

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids
Chandigarh

Centre pulls up Chandigarh for poor enrolment of special kids

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Top News

Imran Khan set to appear before Islamabad High Court, make speech

Imran Khan set to appear before Islamabad High Court at 11 am, make speech

Khan was arrested Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case by auth...

Karnataka Election: ‘Assembly poll EVMs used in South Africa’, EC says no basis to Congress claim

Karnataka Election: ‘Assembly poll EVMs used in South Africa’, EC says no basis to Congress claim

Congess had claimed that EVMs used in Karnataka were previou...

2 more Tihar inmates arrested in connection with Tillu Tajpuriya's murder

2 more Tihar inmates arrested in connection with Tillu Tajpuriya's murder

The accused have been identified as Chavanni and Attar Rehma...

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

US looking forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi, says Biden administration official

US looking forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi, says Biden administration official

Says the United States has an important partnership with Ind...


Cities

View All

Letter pieces found at Amritsar blast site

Letter pieces in Punjabi found at Amritsar blast site

Amritsar: Of 2.6L connections, only 38,800 users paying water, sewerage fee

Patwari caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Kairon market parking project yet to see light of day

World Bank team directs officials to speed up work

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Chandigarh: 44 new charging stations to be installed from next week

Chandigarh: 44 new charging stations to be installed from next week

Bakery, handloom shop gutted in Panchkula market

'Illegal' structures come up on PU campus

PGI: Authorities overreacted by grounding pupils

Many a loose end in PSPCL working

2 more Tihar inmates arrested in connection with Tillu Tajpuriya's murder

2 more Tihar inmates arrested in connection with Tillu Tajpuriya's murder

Lieutenant Governor bound by aid & advice of elected Delhi Government: Top court

Delhi hawala ring: ED, I-T sleuths begin investigation

Speeding Porsche catches fire after hitting tree in Gurugram

Minor molested by school peon in Delhi, nabbed

Poll grind over, candidates unwind

Poll grind over, candidates unwind

Parties find reasons for low voter turnout

Blind murder case solved with arrest of 2 from UP

Garhshankar lawyers on strike

Stubble burning cases dip in Kapurthala dist

Soon, highly polluted Buddha Nullah to turn clean water river

Soon, highly polluted Buddha Nullah to turn clean water river

Panic after road portion swells, manhole cover displaced

7 mobile phones, tobacco seized from jail inmates

4 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Goods worth lakhs gutted in hosiery unit fire

Patiala: CLU applications, construction plans to be sanctioned together

Patiala: CLU applications, construction plans to be sanctioned together

Re-exam for 78 naib tehsildar posts to be conducted in English, Punjabi

Pursue career in science, technology for nation’s growth, schoolkids told

BKU seeks release of relief for damaged crop

School buses challaned for violating Safe Vahan Policy