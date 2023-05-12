Guest lecture at Lyallpur Khalsa

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus (LKCTC) organised a guest lecture on the topic ‘Signalling in plants’. The speaker, Dr Neetu Sood, Associate Professor at NIT, Jalandhar, has done research in the field of microbiology and environmental biotechnology. Dr Sood explained the way plants response to various conditions with the help of experiments done by her team. She also emphasised the importance of electronics and AI on signalling in plants to tackle diseases, drought conditions etc to maximise growth and yield. Sukhbir Singh Chattha, Director, Academic Affairs, KCL Group, and Dr RS Deol, Deputy Director, KCL Group, encouraged the students to take part in workshops.

World Intellectual Property Day

GNA University observed World Intellectual Property Day. An expert talk by Dr Vinita Khanna, Assistant Professor, Department of Law, GNDU Regional Campus, was delivered. The objective behind the session was to inform about the various types of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). The resource person explained the basics of IPR and its different types – patents, copyrights, trademarks, design layouts as well as the scope. A total of 85 students and 10 faculty members participated in the seminar. A vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Yogesh Bhalla, Head, School of Natural Sciences.

Chess championship at DAVIET

The 33rd National Under-17 Open & Girls Chess Championship concluded at DAVIET in which 249 players from 23 states participated. Dr Sanjay Kapoor, president, Indian Chess Federation and Dr Sanjeev Naval, principal, DAVIET, were the chief guest and guest of honour. Dr Naval congratulated all the winners and complemented the efforts of the District and Punjab Chess Association for their efforts in promoting chess in Punjab. CM Mayank Chakraborty of Assam and Mrittika Mallick from West Bengal became the national under-17 chess champion.

Creativity fest at Kamla Nehru School

Kamla Nehru Public School hosted the ‘Innovation and Creativity Fest 2023’. The seven-day event commenced on May 4. Dr Manpreet Kaur, Assistant Professor at GNA Business School, was the chief guest. Approximately 1,300 students from Grade 1-12 are taking part in a diverse range of activities designed to showcase research, creative designs, problem-solving abilities and innovative ideas on UNO Sustainable Development Goal 16. Educators and students from Little Angel School, Kapurthala, Swami Sant Sant Dass School, SD Public School, Delhi and SK St Patrick School, Malaysia, took a virtual tour of the innovation and creativity fest which is aimed at preparing the students who are ready to face the AI world of tomorrow.

KG athletics meet organised

KG wing’s athletic meet was organised at SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga. The event was organized on the occasion of World Athletics Day. All the students from Nursery to Class II participated. The enthusiasm of the students was visible. Nursery students participated in balloon race, LKG in spoon race, UKG in hurdle race, Class I students in rag race and Class II students in ring race. The winning students were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals. Principal Ravi Sharma credited the success of the event to the school’s DPE teachers, Balwinder Singh and Jaspinder Singh.

Medical camp at Hindu Kanya School

Dedicated to World Red Cross Day, a medical check-up camp was organised at the local Hindu Kanya Collegiate School in collaboration with Civil Hospital for the healthcare of students in which 235 students were screened. Medical Officer Dr Yogesh Sehgal, pathologist Dr Shilpa and her team carried out blood group test, haemoglobin, height, weight and general examination of the students and explained the points of healthcare to the students. The camp was organised by the NSS department of the school. The doctors also briefed about the importance of World Thalassemia Day. Principal Dr Archana Garg said that the school will also maintain the health record of every student and the health report issued will also be given to the parents.