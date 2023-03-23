Guide maps misleading: Residents

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 22

Residents of Urban Estate Phase-1 have expressed concern over the guide maps that are put up in their area. According to the residents, the maps are misleading and do not match with the current layout plan of Urban Estate.

Maninder Singh, a house owner, said the guide maps showed a road behind house No. 1 to 8, but in reality, there is a reserve land as shown in the layout-cum-numbering plan year 2011. He said the residents of these houses had written a letter to the Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) requesting the road to be built, as per the guide map.

He said they had also raised concerns about the origin of the guide maps and the procedure followed to put them up. The legends (description, explanation, or table of symbols printed) of the maps have no mention of any year of the layout plan.

Another resident Harvinder Singh said he had filed RTIs to get details regarding the original layout plan of Urban Estate Phase-1, to know when the Housing Board colony was formed and the current status of land behind houses number 1 to 8. However, the JDA has replied that it does not have a record of the original 1978-year plan.

He said if the 2011 layout-cum-numbering plan showed that land in question behind houses number 1 to 8 was not a road, but a reserve land, then why did the guiding maps placed in their localities showing it as a road. “We residents want to know who built these guide maps and with which reference of the layout-cum-numbering plan as legends on these maps have no mention of any layout plan,” he added.

Harvinder Singh further said that the JDA officials had earlier asked him to contact the Town Planning Department to get the record of original layout plans, but officials at the town planning department described the JDA as the only custodian of records of maps.

“We are running from pillar to post to get the original layout plans, but surprisingly, neither the town planning department nor the JDA has any information or records in this regard. If the JDA has converted the road to a reserve land, it is bound to follow a procedure and a committee is formed under whose supervision these decisions are taken. We want to know when the map was changed, when the committee was formed and other related details as we have purchased the land here on the basis of maps that have been put on the road,” he added.

The residents said the issue had caused confusion as they had purchased and built houses on these plots in the hope of having a road behind their properties. They also expressed concern about their privacy being compromised if the land in question is given to some private body as it has a common wall with the backyard walls of their houses.

Meanwhile, Chief Administrator JDA Deepshikha Sharma said her office has two layout-cum-numbering plans of Urban Estate Phase-I of the years 2000 and 2011. She said in both these maps, the land in question, was a reserved land, which had been allocated to Lubana Welfare Society by former CM Charanjit Singh Channi last year.

“The JDA has provided all the details of the records it has to the concerned residents who sought information through RTIs. We have no records with us regarding the old layout plan,” she added.