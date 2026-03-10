Gujarat Guv at KMV convocation: 580 students receive degrees

Nearly 580 students, who had completed UG and PG level courses in humanities, sciences, commerce and IT along with vocational studies, from Kanya Maha Vidyalaya were awarded degrees during the convocation.

Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, was accorded floral felicitations by Chander Mohan, president, Arya Shiksha Mandal and director Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi. Delivering his convocation address, Acharya Devvrat congratulated the young scholars on receiving their degrees. He also shared his views on character-building feature embedded in education.

The Gujarat Governor underscored the importance and contribution of Arya Samaj and Vedic ideology in bringing about a transformative societal change through women education. He lauded the role of Arya Samaj and Swami Dayanand Saraswati who reintroduced these spiritual texts to the mankind.

The event also witnessed the release of a book titled 'A Legacy of Excellence-Kanya Maha Vidyalaya' that chronicles the progressive journey of the college since its inception in 1886 to the present era. The Department of Home Science and Nutrition and Wellness also released a book named 'Annam Brahma' that is a potpourri of traditional recipes reinvented by the students to promote health and nutrition.

Director Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi read out a detailed report highlighting the achievements of the college at the national as well as international levels in diverse fields like academics, co-academics, research, sports, NCC and placements. She highlighted that challenges posed by rapidly changing socio-economic environment and job markets in contemporary times demand new skill sets young generations.

The director highlighted that academic autonomy had given a clear field to implement upgraded relevant curriculum, innovative teaching methodologies, focus on learning outcomes, exposure to the larger world, global standards in teaching, internships and international partnerships with academia and industry.

Chander Mohan urged upon the need that all educational institutions and policy makers must resolve to bring about transformative changes on educational landscape to empower today's youth with strong wings to fly towards zenith of success.

Eminent members of KMV Managing Committee including vice-president Dr Sushma Chawla, general secretary Alok Sondhi, Dhruv Mittal, Dr Sushma Chopra and Dr Satpal Gupta also attended the occasion. The vote of thanks was delivered by Alok Sondhi, general secretary, KMV Managing Committee.