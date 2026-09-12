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Home / Jalandhar / Gulzar Singh suicide case: Cong seeks FIR against Finance Minister Cheema

Gulzar Singh suicide case: Cong seeks FIR against Finance Minister Cheema

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:25 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Congress leaders and workers protest against the Punjab government outside the DC office, Jalandhar.
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Seeking the lodging of FIR against Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema in the suicide case of labourer Gulzar Singh of Dirba, the District Congress Committee Urban and Rural held a protest outside the office of the Commissioner of Police here.

They burnt the effigy of Cheema and also submitted a memorandum to the DGP Punjab. DCC Rural President Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia and DCC Urban Chief Rajinder Beri said that there had been complete anarchy prevailing, especially in the way Gulzar Singh and his family were wronged.

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Laddi and Beri said that the poor labourer took the step of suicide after being allegedly intimidated, threatened and humiliated. They said that the Punjab Police had registered an FIR against five persons, but had refrained from naming the minister in the FIR ignoring the statement of Gulzar Singh just before his death.

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The Congress leaders demanded that a case of abetment to suicide should be registered against the minister and he should be arrested immediately so that he cannot intimidate or threaten Gulzar Singh's family, put pressure on them for a compromise and use his position and power. The Congress leaders flayed the government over holding his last rites forcibly against the wishes of the family.

The Congress leaders said that the Aam Aadmi Party used to make big claims that they would eradicate drugs, but when questions were asked about the drug issue, this is how they reacted.

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Among those present at this protest were Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Singh Kotli, Jalandhar North MLA Bawa Henry MLA, halqa Incharges Rajinder Singh and others.

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