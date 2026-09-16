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Home / Jalandhar / Gunfire, vandalism trigger panic in Jalandhar Cantt

Gunfire, vandalism trigger panic in Jalandhar Cantt

Police identify persons involved in incident

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:51 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Firing in Jalandhar Cantt.
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Around 30 youths allegedly created panic in Mohalla No. 30 of Jalandhar Cantonment late on Tuesday night by riding through the locality on motorcycles, indulging in hooliganism and firing several rounds in the air.

CCTV footage of the incident purportedly shows bikers moving in circles through the area. Residents claimed that the youths were shouting abuses and throwing bricks and stones. The miscreants also allegedly damaged two cars and several two-wheelers before fleeing. The entire episode lasted for over 10 minutes, the residents said.

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Madhvi Sharma, ADCP-2, Jalandhar, said the police received information regarding a firing incident following a fight in the area. "Our teams immediately reached the spot, inspected the scene, and initiated an investigation into the matter.

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During the preliminary investigation, it came to light that the incident was related to a scuffle between persons residing at the same location. The police have identified the persons involved in the incident, and their names have also been ascertained.

She further stated that the accused would be arrested shortly. A detailed investigation is underway, and appropriate legal action would be taken against the accused as per law, she added.

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