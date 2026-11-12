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Home / Jalandhar / Gunshots at marriage function in Mayor’s presence spark row

Gunshots at marriage function in Mayor’s presence spark row

Video goes viral

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:17 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Video Screenshot : Video of Mayor Vaneet Dhir attending a DJ party where gunshots are fired in the air goes viral.
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A video of a youth firing gunshots in the air during a marriage function at the Radisson Enclave locality in the presence of Mayor Vaneet Dhir went viral on Thursday.

In the video, Dhir is also seen dancing on the floor to the music of a DJ when the youth starts celebratory firing in the air with his pistol. The incident took place just a day after the city police arrested two persons, including a cafe owner, for brandishing of weapon publicly.

The police have time and again been warning the public regarding any display of weapons. The video of celebratory firing is learnt to be three-day old. DCP, Law and Order, Jasroop Kaur Bath said she had taken cognizance of the video. "Our teams are engaged in identifying the accused", she said.

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