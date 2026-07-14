DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Gunshots fired at Banga mimicry show, 2 injured

Gunshots fired at Banga mimicry show, 2 injured

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Banga, Updated At : 09:08 PM Jul 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
for representation only
Advertisement

Two persons, including a woman, sustained bullet injuries after gunshots were fired during a mimicry show in the Sagar Gate locality of Banga late last night. The police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the firing.

Advertisement

According to sources, the programme had been organised by a local resident in the neighbourhood. During the event, Gurdeep Singh, alias Deepa Bakhloria, allegedly arrived at the venue along with some of his associates. An altercation reportedly broke out between him and a local resident, which soon escalated into a violent confrontation.

Advertisement

During the clash, gunshots were fired. A woman attending the programme suffered a bullet injury to her thigh, while Gurdeep Singh also sustained a gunshot wound. Both injured persons were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Banga.

Advertisement

Considering the critical condition of Gurdeep Singh, doctors referred him to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment. On receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

It was not immediately clear who opened fire or what exactly triggered the shooting.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

The Tribune is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts