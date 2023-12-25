Gunshots fired at financier's shop

Jalandhar, December 24
Unidentified bike-borne youths fired shots at the shop of a financier in Adampur here today. No one reportedly suffered injuries in the incident.
Shop owner Ram Teerath, alias Deepa, a resident of Adampur, said he went for some work after opening the shop. Some unidentified bike-borne miscreants fled after firing shots at his shop around 1 pm.
After getting information, the police reached the spot and initiated investigations into the matter. The police said, if required, help of fingerprint experts would also be taken.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory
Delhi's air quality on Monday remains in the 'very poor' cat...
BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar
On the basis of information about smuggling near Dhanoe Kala...
Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain
Manages to give security personnel the slip and exit the imm...
Stand-up comedian of Indian descent Neel Nanda dies at 32
Appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and ‘Comedy Central's Adam ...
Thousands throng Himachal Pradesh for Christmas holidays; Atal Tunnel in Rohtang most sought-after destination
An estimated 65,000 people in more than 12,000 vehicles cros...