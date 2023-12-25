Gunshots fired at financier's shop

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 24

Unidentified bike-borne youths fired shots at the shop of a financier in Adampur here today. No one reportedly suffered injuries in the incident.

Shop owner Ram Teerath, alias Deepa, a resident of Adampur, said he went for some work after opening the shop. Some unidentified bike-borne miscreants fled after firing shots at his shop around 1 pm.

After getting information, the police reached the spot and initiated investigations into the matter. The police said, if required, help of fingerprint experts would also be taken.