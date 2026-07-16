Gunshots fired at mimicry show in Banga, two injured

Two persons, including a woman, sustained bullet injuries after gunfire broke out during a mimicry show in the Sagar Gate locality of Banga. The police have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the firing.

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According to sources, the programme had been organised by a local resident in the neighbourhood. During the event, Gurdeep Singh, alias Deepa Bakhloria, allegedly arrived at the venue along with some of his associates. An altercation reportedly broke out between him and a local resident, which soon escalated into a violent confrontation.

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During the clash, gunshots were fired. A woman attending the programme suffered a bullet injury to her thigh, while Gurdeep Singh also sustained a gunshot wound. Both injured persons were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Banga.

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Considering the critical condition of Gurdeep Singh, doctors referred him to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment. On receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.