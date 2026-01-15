Gurbani has immense power to free humanity from diseases: MP

On the auspicious occasion of Maghi, a grand nagar kirtan was organised to commemorate the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the sacred martyrdom of the Chali Mukte. The nagar kirtan commenced from Nirmal Kuteya Seechewal and after covering seven villages of the Doaba region, concluded at the same place late in the evening.

The nagar kirtan was led under the holy canopy of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and guided by the panj pyare. Starting from Seechewal, the nagar kirtan passed through Nanak Hatt, village Chak Chela, Nihaluwal, Muridwal, Kasuwal, Rupewal, Adda Rupewal, Mehmuwal, and Malupur. The sangat in each village warmly welcomed the nagar kirtan.

During the Nagar Kirtan, Environmentalist and Member of Parliament Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal addressed the congregations, urging them to protect air, water, and land. He emphasised that the greatest need of the present time is a united and collective effort to cleanse rivers and streams of pollution. Encouraging people to connect with naam, Gurbani, and kirtan, he stated that Gurbani possesses immense spiritual power to liberate humanity from various diseases.

Sant Seechewal expressed concern that today society lacks pure air, clean water, and chemical-free food. He appealed to people to adopt alternative and natural farming practices, highlighting that the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire humanity to live in harmony with nature and protect it. He added that distancing ourselves from the teachings of the gurus has led to a severe environmental crisis.

During the nagar kirtan, Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal distributed saplings as prasad among the devotees, promoting environmental awareness. Earlier in the day, a religious diwan was organised at Nirmal Kuteya Seechewal, where Sant Seechewal shared spiritual discourses on the significance of Maghi.

Gatka players showcased their martial skills at the forefront of the nagar kirtan. Special community langars were arranged for the devotees in various villages. Students of Sant Avtar Singh Memorial Senior Secondary School, Seechewal, presented melodious Kirtan, while the Hazoori Ragi Jatha of Nirmal Kuteya Seechewal, led by Bhai Tejinder Singh, recited episodes related to the significance of Maghi.

Prominent saints including Sant Sukhjeet Singh, Sant Gurmez Singh, Sant Pragat Nath, along with Surjit Singh Shanti, Sarpanch Joga Singh, Sarpanch Boota Singh, Amrik Singh Sandhu, area panch, sarpanchs and a large number of devotees were present on the occasion.