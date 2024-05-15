Gurdaspur eves crumble at 12 runs

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 14

In the Women’s Under-19 Inter-District Cricket Tournament organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, Hoshiarpur team defeated the Gurdaspur team in five hours, owing to the brilliant bowling by captain Surabhi who took nine wickets for just one run and excellent batting of 67 runs by Suhana. Gurdaspur team got all out at just 12 runs against the target of 168 runs.

Giving information regarding this, HDCA secretary Dr Raman Ghai said that in this 50-over-match, Hoshiarpur team winning the toss, batted first and scored 167 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 50 hours. Batting brilliantly, Suhana contributed 67 runs, Vanshika contributed 29 runs, Jessica Jassal contributed 15 runs, Palak contributed 12 runs and Aastha Sharma contributed 10 runs. While bowling on behalf of Gurdaspur team, Riya Yadav and Akshita Sharma dismissed two players each.

The Gurdaspur team, which came out to bat with a target of 168 runs to win in 50 hours, collapsed in front of the brilliant bowling of Captain Surbhi after scoring mere 12 runs in just five overs, in which Captain Surbhi took nine wickets giving only one run in three overs. Anjali Sheemar dismissed one player for seven runs in two overs. No batsman of Gurdaspur team could reach double figures.

Expressing happiness over the victory of Hoshiarpur, Ghai said that Hoshiarpur’s captain Surbhi, and Anjali Sheemar, are excellent players. He expressed hope that in the coming time, they will be part of the national team. HDCA President Dr Daljit Singh Khela, congratulating the players on behalf of the group HDCA, said that the team will continue to perform well in the next matches. He congratulated the players on this victory and wished them all the best for the next matches. On this occasion, district coach Daljeet, district trainer and national cricketer women coach Davinder Kalyan, coach Daljeet Dhiman and Ashok Sharma congratulated the players.

