Gurinder Singh declared umpire manager of year

Jalandhar, March 22
Jalandhar-based lecturer and international umpire Gurinder Singh Sangha (51) has been declared umpire manager of the year. He received the Hockey India president award during the fifth annual Hockey India awards, which were held on March 17.
Gurinder Singh Sangha is a physical education lecturer at Olympian Manpreet Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Mithapur.
Gurinder Singh Sangha remained an international hockey umpire for 16 years. It was in 2018 when International Hockey Federation appointed him as international hockey umpires manager so that he could guide and train new umpires.
He is serving as a member of Hockey India’s technical and umpiring committee for the past eight years. As an umpire, he took part in around 80 international matches.
