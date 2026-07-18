Gurinderjit Singh Nagra case: Punjab Police probe finds SHO took Rs 16 lakh from US-based NRIs

Almost 10 days after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) charged Punjab Police SHO Inspector Gurinderjit Singh Nagra of Tanda Police Station, Hoshiarpur, in connection with a $400,000 (almost Rs 3.8 crore) extortion case from a US-based family, a parallel investigation by the Punjab Police has confirmed the illegal gratification.

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However, the amount that the SHO extorted and accepted has so far been found to be Rs 16 lakh.

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He has been arrested by the police and nominated in the same murder case, which he had got lodged against a US-based relative of the deceased, Charanjeet Singh Channi.

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Channi had been booked for the murder of Balwinder Singh, a hardware shop owner in Miani village of Hoshiarpur on January 14 this year, by hiring contract killers.

Inspector Nagra has been named as an accused in the old murder FIR no. 20 dated January 16 this year at Tanda in Hoshiarpur under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 308 of the BNS.

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After the FBI revelation, the investigation of the murder and subsequent extortion case by the SHO was entrusted to

IPS officer Vineet Ahlawat, posted as SP (D), Jalandhar Rural Police.

The SHO had been shifted to the Police Lines then, but after his arrest now, he has been placed under suspension.

Sharing details of the same, Singla said, "The investigation conducted so far has revealed that Inspector Nagra was involved in extorting and accepting Rs 16 lakh as illegal gratification from the US-based family. During the investigation, sufficient evidence has come on record linking Inspector Nagra with the demand, extortion, and illegal gratification from the US-based family.

The investigation is being conducted in a professional and meticulous manner based on technical analysis, financial trails, statements of witnesses, and other corroborative material."

He added, “Subsequently, he was arrested on Friday evening and will be produced before the respective jurisdictional court on Saturday. Police remand will be sought to further unravel the entire conspiracy. Nagra has been placed under suspension and appropriate departmental proceedings have been initiated.”