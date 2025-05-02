Gurindervir sets new record in 4×100 m

Gurindervir Singh from Jalandhar has made another record of 38.69 seconds in men's 4×100 m relay today at the 2nd National Open Relay Championship that is being held in Chandigarh. The previous record was of 38.89 seconds. Coach Sarabjit Singh Happy shared, "Gurindervir is a gem," an elated coach said.

The quartet comprised of Gurindervir Singh (Indian 100 m record holder), Animesh Kujur (Indian 200 m record holder) Manikanta Hoblidar (former Indian 100 m record holder) and Amlan Borgohain (former Indian 200 m record holder).

Recently, his feat of making a new national record by completing 100m race in 10.20 seconds during the Indian Grand Prix 1 at Bengaluru had overnight turned him to be 'Flying SIkh-2'.

Sarabjit Singh Happy has had a 10-year long association with Gurindervir. Sarabjit is elated as Gurindervir, who met him at the age of 14, has now become a star.