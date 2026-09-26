A day after raising hopes of a medal, sprinter Gurindervir Singh missed out on the same in the men’s 100m event after finishing fifth in his semifinal heat at the Asian Games in Japan on Friday.

Gurindervir clocked 10.32 seconds in the semifinal, falling short of a place in the final. His exit came a day after he had advanced to the semifinals by finishing second in his heat with a timing of 10.38 seconds.

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The 100m sprinter, who hails from Bhogpur, has his personal best of 10.09 seconds, which he recorded at the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May this year.

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Gurindervir had also expressed confidence after qualifying for the semifinals and said he was fit and would give his 100 per cent in the finals.

His recent international outings, however, have been mixed. His performances at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Meet in Bhubaneswar were also not up to the mark.

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For his family, Gurindervir’s appearance on the international stage is the culmination of years of hard work. His father, retired ASI Kamaljit Singh, had earlier recalled how he first recognised his son’s natural speed when Gurindervir was a child.

“He very quickly matched my speed, he was extremely agile from the beginning,” Kamaljit had told The Tribune, recalling the moment he took his young son to the ground and realised that he possessed an unusual turn of speed.

He started training under Jalandhar coach Sarabjit Singh Happy.