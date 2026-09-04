Gurmeet Kaur first woman to become Sports Secretary

Former Phagwara SP Gurmeet Kaur, PPS, has been given the additional charge of Sports Secretary, Punjab Police, Jalandhar. She assumed the additional charge on Thursday, in compliance with an order issued by the Additional Director General of Police, PAP.

Gurmeet Kaur, who was recently appointed Commandant of the 27th Battalion PAP, Jalandhar, assumed charge as Sports Secretary at the Central Sports Office, PAP Headquarters, Jalandhar. She has become the first woman police officer to hold the prestigious post of Sports Secretary, Punjab Police, marking a significant milestone in the history of sports administration in the state police force.

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