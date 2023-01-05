Gurmit Palahi's book 'Punjab Diary-2022' released

Tribune News Service

Phagwara, January 4

Punjabi writer and political commentator Gurmit Palahi recently released his book ‘Punjab Diary-2022’ at a function organised here.

Edited by Parwinderjit Singh, the book has been published by Punjabi Virsa Trust, Palahi. Palahi, while speaking on the occasion, said his new book contains 56 essays and has 240 pages.

Prof Jaswant Singh Gandam, president, Punjabi Virsa Trust, said, “There is an intimate connection between literature and life. Actually, life itself is the subject matter of literature. Though Greek philosopher Aristotle has said that art is imitation of life and literature. In fact, it is the imaginative reconstruction of life”.

Prof Gandam said, ”A writer takes his material from the actual world but creates an ideal world by means of his imagination.” Noted writer S.L Virdi, Baldev Raj Komal and Parwinderjit Singh also spoke on the occasion.

